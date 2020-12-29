First responders rescue hiker who got stranded on Mauna Kea

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders on Hawaii Island rescued a hiker who got stranded on Mauna Kea on Monday afternoon.
Crews found the woman around 3 p.m. on a hiking path about 2 miles above Hale Pohaku and a mile below Lake Waiau.
According to officials, the hiker couldn’t walk back down because she sprained both knees after a fall.
Crews had to put her on a spineboard and loaded her into a rescue litter to bring her down to safety.
She was reported to be in stable condition and was able to leave in her personal vehicle.
