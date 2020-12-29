Essential workers traveling to Oahu now subject to mandatory COVID-19 testing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Essential workers traveling to Oahu who get exemptions to the state’s quarantine rules will now be subject to new testing requirements.
The new rules were included in an emergency proclamation, approved by the governor Tuesday.
Under the new rules, so-called CISA essential workers will need to get three post-arrival COVID-19 tests ― one at Honolulu’s airport and then two more in the days that follow.
They’ll also have to install an app that allows them to respond to daily wellness checks.
If they don’t comply, they could face a fine of up to $5,000.
For the complete rules now in place, click here.
