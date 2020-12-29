Elias Ilar Yoro, 72, knew the value of hard work ... and of good fun

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elias Ilar Yoro didn’t let his troubles get others down.
He was generous, sometimes to a fault, enjoyed simple pleasures and had a smile that was infectious.
“He was a jolly fellow,” said his brother, Amado, in an interview with Civil Beat.
He added, “I knew him for 72 years. We were so close. He was my hero.”
Eliias Ilar Yoro worked in the sugar plantations earlier in life, putting in long, back-breaking days to carve out a better life for himself and his family.
Even in retirement he worked, serving as a caregiver to three others in his Ewa Beach home.
Elias Yoro got sick in late March, shortly after returning from a trip to Las Vegas. And, his brother recalls, went downhill fast.
The last time Amado Yoro saw his brother, it was via a remote video session his doctor had called. At that point, Elias Yoro was on a ventilator and in a coma.
There was nothing that could be done, his doctor said.
Because there was no priest, the family asked Amado to give the last rites to his brother. “Stand over him, Lord,” he said. “We miss you, brother Elias. We love you.”
