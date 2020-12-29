2 divers dead after being pulled from waters off Haiku, Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two divers are dead after they were caught in rough waters off a Haiku shoreline, Maui County officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The fire department said they were diving in a group of five around 11 a.m. Tuesday in an area past the Pauwela Lighthouse.
Officials say they got separated from the group. Three of the divers made it safely back to shore and pulled the two other divers out of the water.
Rescue crews responded by air to lift the divers to the top of a steep cliff.
MFD says one of the divers died at the scene, and the other was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died.
Both of the men were in their 20s. MFD added that everyone in the group are residents of Maui.
Waves in the area were reported to be between 10 to 15 feet with light winds.
