Dayna Inouye, 49, shared smiles (and joy) wherever she went

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dayna Inouye had one of those smiles.
The kind that brightens a room. The kind that puts you at ease and lets you know you’re in good company.
And the 49-year-old office clerk at Dole Middle School was “always smiling,” said her sister, Angie Choi. “She would greet staff and students at the school with a smile that made you feel welcome.”
Inouye died in September of COVID-19, just a week after testing positive for the virus. She left behind three daughters, a partner of 27 years and an extended family that adored her.
After Inouye’s death, her family sought to help make sense of it by warning others about the dangers of coronavirus — a virus that had taken a woman so full of life and hope and joy.
One of her daughters, Cameron Inouye-Ng, said her mom had prepared for the pandemic. She’d stocked up on supplies. She’d taken the necessary precautions.
“She was as prepared as anyone could be,” she said.
Another daughter, Megan, remembered her mom as someone who gave everything she could — and then some. “She never had a rich life,” she said.
“But she always tried to give one or provide one for me and my sisters.”
