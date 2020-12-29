City card to expire soon, but officials seek another deadline extension

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The last day for city card users to use up the $500 in funds is supposed to be Tuesday, but officials said they are working to extend the deadline to Jan. 31.
According to the Office of Economic Revitalization, officials are working with the mayor to extend the deadline.
As of Monday, more then 2,300 of the 3,700 have been activated and $1 million has been spent.
There were a number of issues with these cards.
They were originally delayed because the city used an East Coast vendor who wasn’t able to ship them out in time.
When they came, users weren’t able to get through to the vendor’s call center.
Now, users can activate the cards online.
Users can buy items at grocery and convenient stories besides alcohol, tobacco, bus passes and gift cards.
Walmart and Target do not accept the card, according to the card’s website.
