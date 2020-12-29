Citing pandemic relief bill, governor delays start of state worker furloughs until July 1

By HNN Staff | December 29, 2020 at 3:59 PM HST - Updated December 29 at 3:59 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is delaying the start of state worker furloughs until July 1, saying that the federal COVID-19 relief bill is offering the state much-needed assistance.

Workers had previously been told to prepare for two unpaid days each month starting in January.

The state is poised to get nearly $2 billion from the $900 billion pandemic relief package.

Earlier this month, the governor announced a furlough plan for most state workers in a bid to slash approximately $300 million a year in payroll costs.

The furloughs would amount to a roughly 9% pay cut.

