Citing pandemic relief bill, governor delays start of state worker furloughs until July 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is delaying the start of state worker furloughs until July 1, saying that the federal COVID-19 relief bill is offering the state much-needed assistance.
Workers had previously been told to prepare for two unpaid days each month starting in January.
The state is poised to get nearly $2 billion from the $900 billion pandemic relief package.
Earlier this month, the governor announced a furlough plan for most state workers in a bid to slash approximately $300 million a year in payroll costs.
The furloughs would amount to a roughly 9% pay cut.
This story will be updated.
