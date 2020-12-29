Cal Lee and the Saint Louis Brotherhood rally behind Aaron Mikami as he battles COVID-19

“You know when Aaron comes onto the field for practice, everybody’s excited because he’s got that look on his face that he loves being here and you can’t help but get excited when you see him.” Lee told Hawaii News Now. “He’s got that energy, you know, that gets you fired up, so I think the players and the coaches love it when we see Aaron out here and that’s what makes coaching football so much fun because not only you feel good, I mean the whole team feels good when he’s out here.”