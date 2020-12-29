Blangiardi announces key cabinet appointments ahead of January inauguration

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi has released his list of cabinet members ahead of his inauguration next month.
Blangiardi previously announced his selection of Mike Formby as managing director.
Here are other appointments announced Tuesday:
- Andrew Kawano will serve as director of budget and fiscal services. He previously served as director of facilities for Foodland.
- Sarah-Jane Allen was appointed director of the Department of Community Services. She is currently the chief procurement officer for the state.
- Nola Miyasaki will head up the Department of Customer Services. Miyasaki, an attorney, was formerly the executive director and CEO of the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation.
- Alex Kozlov, formerly of the US Army Corps of Engineers, was selected director of the Department of Design and Construction.
- Jerry Pupillo will serve as the director of the Department of Enterprise Services. He has served for more than 30 years in the entertainment and attractions industry.
- Wesley Yokoyama will head up the Department of Environmental Services. He has “played all the positions” in the wastewater Engineering and Construction Division.
- Mark Wong will serve as director of the Department of Information Technology. He is currently chief information officer for the city.
- The Department of Land Management will be led by Scott Hayashi, who has a background in real estate and helped to manage commercial properties at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.
- Laura Theilen will serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. She was previously chairperson of the state Department of Land and Natural Services and a state senator.
- The Department of Planning and Permitting will be led by Dean Uchida, who was previously with SSFM International, D.R. Horton, and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
- Roger Morton will serve as director of the Department of Transportation Services. For the past 15 years, he has been president and general manager of Oahu Transit Services.
- Dr. James Ireland will head up the city Emergency Services Department. He is currently chief of Emergency Medical Services in the department and is board certified in nephrology.
