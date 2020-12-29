Bicyclist critically injured in crash on Kalakaua Ave.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 52-year-old woman was critically injured in a crash on Kalakaua Avenue on Tuesday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Fern Street.
EMS said a vehicle apparently hit the woman, who was riding her bicycle.
Kamaile Wilcox, a friend of the victim, ran outside just moments after she heard what happened.
“My aunty was riding her bike and she turned, turned on the street and the car was coming really fast down Kalakaua and hit her and she went flying, flew back to the middle of street,” Wilcox said. “There was a big pool of blood and she’s in critical condition now.”
According to Honolulu police, a portion of Kalakaua Avenue has been shut down, between Makaloa and Fern streets.
Authorities have not released further information.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.