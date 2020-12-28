Woman killed in Christmas Eve crash on Kauai identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman killed in a Christmas Eve crash on Kauai has been identified.
Police named her as 49-year-old Eugenia Villanueva of Hanamaulu.
KPD says she was killed Thursday afternoon in an area known as Knudsen Gap, east of the Maluhia Road junction.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 31-year-old Lawai man was heading west when he veered into the shoulder lane.
The driver then drifted back into the westbound lane moments before crossing over the center line. That’s when he hit an oncoming 2018 Nissan sedan, being driven by a 19-year-old man.
Three other occupants aside from the driver were in the Nissan, one of them being Villanueva.
First responders arrived on scene and the road was closed for several hours.
Officials say Villanueva was riding in the back seat. Another passenger, a 71-year-old man, was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he remains in critical condition.
The driver of the Toyota Tacoma suffered minor injuries, and was treated at Wilcox Memorial Center and later released.
“Toxicology results are still pending to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision. The Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section is conducting an extensive investigation into this tragic collision,” KPD said.
No word if the driver responsible will face any charges.
Witnesses to the crash are being asked to call Officer Isaiah Sarsona of the Traffic Safety Section at 241-1618.
This was the island’s seventh traffic fatality of 2020.
