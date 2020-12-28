Suspect caught on camera burglarizing pair of Kakaako-area restaurants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Kakaako restaurants owned by a single restauranteur were burglarized over the Christmas weekend, resulting in the loss of electronics equipment and other goods.
Restaurant owner Kevin Aoki says security footage taken outside his 1938 Indochine and Qing Mu Restaurant eateries on Saturday shows a man believed to be the suspect at both establishments.
In addition to the electronic equipment, Aoki says the suspect also stole an unspecified amount of alcohol from the restaurants.
Aoki says he’s offering a reward for information leading to the individual’s arrest.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Honolulu police.
This story will be updated.
