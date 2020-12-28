Saint Louis football assistant coach hospitalized battling COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint louis schools alumni and assistant football coach Aaron Mikami is in a hospital intensive care unit battling COVID-19.
Saint Louis schools made the announcement on their social media platforms, asking for prayers from the Saint Louis brotherhood.
A 2002 graduate of Saint Louis, Mikami was an assistant coach for the Crusaders football program, who won their fourth-straight HHSAA Open Division title back in 2019 — due to the pandemic, the 2020 season was postponed indefinitely.
on top of coaching, Mikami was an on-air radio personality and a music producer, working with the likes of Josh Tatofi and Henry Kapono, who sent his prayers to the Mikami ohana via twitter.
It is not known how long Mikami will be hospitalized, but the brotherhood of Kalaepohaku is asking to keep Mikami in thoughts and prayers.
