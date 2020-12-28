Woman critically injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after an apparent drive-by shooting in Honolulu Monday afternoon.
It all started around 4 p.m. on Ho’olai Street near Pensacola and McKinley High School.
EMS officials said the victim was a woman in her 30s. She reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was treated by paramedics.
Police taped off the street to investigate while more officers combed the Makiki area for the suspect.
Authorities later converged on Frear Street in Makiki where a man fitting the description of the suspect who fled the scene was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m.
At this time, it is unknown if he was involved in the shooting.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
