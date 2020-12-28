Next shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Hawaii this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered to Hawaii residents, mostly to healthcare workers and frontline workers, and state officials say they’re preparing for the arrival of thousands more doses early this week.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health says they are expecting about 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and roughly 11,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the latest shipment.
The state is currently on track to receive just more than 61,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, or about 24% fewer doses than the 82,000 that were originally expected.
Those doses are still expected to make it to Hawaii eventually, but Health Department officials say their arrival has been delayed.
The distribution of doses across the state is continuing to widen; Adventist Health Castle started immunizing staff members last week, delivering about 555 doses within the first 48 hours.
Hospital officials say they plan to administer shots to the public using a drive-through system when the vaccine is more widely made available.
And first responders on Maui were inoculated over the weekend, when Hawaii National Guard members helped the Maui District Health Office administer the drug at U.H. Maui.
