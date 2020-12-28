46 new COVID-19 infections reported, pushing statewide total for cases above 21,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 21,028.
Of the new cases, 30 are on Oahu, 13 in Maui County, two on the Big Island and one on Kauai.
There have been 1,558 cases in the last 14 days.
There were no new fatalities reported Monday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,634 total cases
- 1,244 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,864 total cases
- 85 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 906 total cases
- 70 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 144 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 352 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
