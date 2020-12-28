46 new COVID-19 infections reported, pushing statewide total for cases above 21,000

46 new COVID-19 infections reported, pushing statewide total for cases above 21,000
Lab testing / file image (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | December 28, 2020 at 12:02 PM HST - Updated December 28 at 12:05 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 21,028.

Of the new cases, 30 are on Oahu, 13 in Maui County, two on the Big Island and one on Kauai.

There have been 1,558 cases in the last 14 days.

There were no new fatalities reported Monday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 17,634 total cases
  • 1,244 required hospitalization
  • 221 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,864 total cases
  • 85 required hospitalization
  • 44 deaths

Maui

  • 906 total cases
  • 70 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 144 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 352 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.