Lori Kahikina, city Environmental Services director, named interim rail CEO

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lori Kahikina, who has served as the city’s director of Environmental Services for eight years, has been selected interim CEO of the problem-plagued rail project.
Kahikina has no rail or transportation experience.
But at Environmental Services, she oversaw the $5.2 billion wastewater project connecting Kailua and Kaneohe, which the city says is the second-largest public works project next to the rail system.
When asked by Hawaii News Now earlier this month about Kahikina’s looming appointment, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said:
“She knows how to build infrastructure projects. She is a competent leader who knows how to complete projects within the budget set and within the time set, and has a track record of doing so.”
However, her tenure as the head city Environmental Services was also marked by a number of well-publicized sewage spills, such as the half--million gallon spill in 2015 which was caused by a broken pump and employee errors, and a 200,000 gallon leak at Ko Olina in November 2016.
Kahikina has also clashed with HART staff over relocating utilities on Dillingham Boulevard.
After HART had asked for variance to place overhead electrical lines next to sewer lines, she wrote in
Kahikina takes over the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation after former CEO Andy Robbins’ contract was not renewed.
Her appointment is effective New Year’s Day. Her salary was not immediately disclosed.
Kahikina has a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Hawaii and is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools. She is the first woman and the first Native Hawaiian to lead HART.
She takes over HART as the rail project enters its most problematic phase: Tackling construction through the urban core, where the relocation of utilities have proven a significant headache.
Already, the project has been delayed and its price tag inflated.
And earlier this year, the long-awaited public-private partnership to build the final phase of the rail project and oversee its operation fell through. That means Kahikina will have to start from scratch.
This story will be updated.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.