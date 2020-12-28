High surf warnings, advisories issued ahead of rising northwest swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A slowly rising northwest swell is forecast to bring warning-level surf to the north and west shores of Kauai County and Oahu Tuesday, with high surf also forecast for the rest of the island chain.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu, effective from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A high surf advisory will also be in effect during that time period for the north and west shores of Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
Forecasters expect surf to peak Tuesday at 22 to 28 feet for north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau and 20 to 25 feet for Oahu’s north shore. West shores of Oahu will see surf peaking at 15 to 20 feet.
North and west shores of Molokai and north shores of Maui could see surf of 12 to 16 feet.
The warnings and advisories may be extended due to the forecast length of the swell period.
Surf this high will make it hazardous and deadly for anyone entering the water due to a strong shorebreak, strong longshore and rip currents.
Breaking surf may also make it hazardous to navigate harbor channels along the affected shorelines.
This story may be updated.
