Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday

A High Surf Advisory remains posted for east facing shores due to short period choppy surf produced by the trades. Surf along east facing shores will diminish over the next couple of days as the trades diminish. Surf will pick back up toward the end of the week as trade winds strengthen once again. A new large and long period northwest swell will begin to fill in on Monday. This swell will be rather long lived, with warning level surf expected during its peak Tuesday night and early Wednesday. This swell will then lower gradually into Thursday. A second and larger northwest swell will fill in on Thursday, peak Thursday night, then lower gradually into next weekend.