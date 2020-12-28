Episode 2: Dealing with Grief during the Holidays with Dr. Theresa Wee

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -o HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Dealing with Grief during the Holidays” with Dr. Theresa Wee. Dr. Wee is a pediatric obesity health and wellness expert who has been practicing for over 20 years.
She is also the lead physician, Walk with a Doc-Oahu, a local walking program to encourage everyone to take steps for a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Wee shares her personal experience with grief and offers resources on dealing with grief especially during the holidays.
