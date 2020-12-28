Community, organizations partner to create ‘limu art’ at busy Ewa Beach intersection

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the crossing of Papipi Road and Hailipo Street, murals cover two corners of the busy Ewa Beach intersection. The ground level art is called the “Limu Art Project.”
“These are four types of limu. And you’ll find them in poke and you’ll find them in seafood salad. We just enlarged them ... being that Ewa Beach was so popular with limu,” artist Jeff Pagay said.
The intersection was a problem for pedestrians. It’s safer now.
“It tightens the turn for larger cars and buses and trucks. It also gives a safety buffer before the initial cross to pedestrians and bicyclists, and those who commute to other places,” said Crystal Robello, of the Blue Zones Project in Kapolei and Ewa.
The city added large curb extensions, traffic delineators and a new crosswalk.
The community added the art.
“The beauty of it is when you walk, you have something to look at,” Pagay said.
Pagay, two other artists and dozens of volunteers prepped and painted the two 60-foot-long multi-colored murals.
“We’ve been planning it out a couple months with meetings and doing sketches,” Pagay said.
Blue Zones Project, AARP, Ulupono Initiative and HMSA partnered on the project that took only three days to complete. It’s hoped that the artwork revives the history of limu in Ewa Beach.
“That’s the hope is for people to create that moolelo or story with one another, and to spread the word about limu to the younger generation,” Robello said.
She said more traffic and pedestrian improvements are planned for Papipi Road, and more murals are coming to the Ewa area.
