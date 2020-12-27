Hundreds of acres burned, several buildings damaged as two brush fires burn on Maui

Olowalu, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Fire Department crews are battling two brush fires on Maui.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, officials say the brush fire in Olowalu has burned approximately 760 acres and is 90% contained.
Officials also say a new fire at Kula Ag. Park on Pulehu Rd. has sparked up and has burned at least 7 acres so far.
Air 1 and multiple ground crews are being used to extinguish both fires.
City officials say they have closed the Lahaina Aquatic Center due to brush fire ash and windblown debris, however is expected to reopen early Monday morning.
Images taken in Olowalu on Sunday show several vehicles burned and structures damaged from the fire, however no official assessment has been made.
MFD says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials say the fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday by the Olowalu store, causing many residents to evacuate their homes.
Honoapiilani Highway was also briefly closed by Maui Police, but has since reopened to contraflow traffic only.
The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is asking Upcountry and West Maui residents to conserve water for the next 24 to 48 hours.
This story will be updated.
