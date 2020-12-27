If you got a city grocery card, you have 2 more days to use it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city on Sunday announced that the deadline to use its problem-plagued grocery cards has been extended by two days — to Tuesday.
Previously, the deadline to use the money on the card had been Sunday.
There were significant delays in getting the cards out to nearly 4,000 households in need selected for the program. And once people received them, they struggled to get through to activate them.
The city was able to secure an online page to get the cards activated.
To activate, click here and then hit the “activate card” button.
As of Sunday, the city said 2,124 of the 3,724 City Cards had been activated.
The cards are loaded with $500 for groceries and other basic needs.
