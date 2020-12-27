Hawaii reports 95 new COVID-19 cases; no new fatalities

Hawaii reports 95 new COVID-19 cases; no new fatalities
There have been 1,701 cases in the last 14 days. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | December 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM HST - Updated December 27 at 12:03 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the statewide total to 20,983.

The new cases include 72 on Oahu, 18 on Maui, three on the Big Island and on Kauai.

There was also one resident diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 1,701 cases in the last 14 days.

There were no new fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 17,605 total cases
  • 1,244 required hospitalization
  • 221 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,862 total cases
  • 85 required hospitalization
  • 44 deaths

Maui

  • 893 total cases
  • 70 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 142 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 352 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.