Hawaii reports 95 new COVID-19 cases; no new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the statewide total to 20,983.
The new cases include 72 on Oahu, 18 on Maui, three on the Big Island and on Kauai.
There was also one resident diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,701 cases in the last 14 days.
There were no new fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,605 total cases
- 1,244 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,862 total cases
- 85 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 893 total cases
- 70 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 142 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 352 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story may be updated.
