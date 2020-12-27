Forecast: Light winds to end the old year, with breezy trades returning by New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will shift from the southeast and become light as two cold fronts pass nearby. The light southeasterlies could bring up some vog from Kilauea volcano over the smaller islands Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on the amount of emissions from the eruption. It should remain mostly dry with the possibility of some afternoon clouds and showers, while a showers band from an old front could increase shower coverage on Tuesday.
Trade winds will return and become breezy by New Year’s Eve on Thursday as a fast-moving high pressure system follows the second frontal passage. The breezy trades will continue through the first weekend of the new year, with clouds and light showers for windward areas.
A small craft advisory will remain posted overnight for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island, with a high surf advisory also continuing overnight for east-facing shores. Surf for east shores should fall below advisory heights Monday but will still be rough and choppy. North and west shores will see a new large long-period swell starting to rise slowly late Monday, peaking Tuesday night or Wednesday near warning levels. An even larger northwest swell is expected to fill in Thursdasy and peak Thursday night.
