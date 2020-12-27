Forecast: Light winds to end the old year, with breezy trades returning by New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will shift from the southeast and become light as two cold fronts pass nearby. The light southeasterlies could bring up some vog from Kilauea volcano over the smaller islands Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on the amount of emissions from the eruption. It should remain mostly dry with the possibility of some afternoon clouds and showers, while a showers band from an old front could increase shower coverage on Tuesday.