Wind advisory issued for strong trade wind surge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory has been issued until 6 a.m. Sunday for the islands of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe and most of Maui and Hawaii island for a brief surge of strong trade winds.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu is forecasting easterly winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with localized gusts over 50 miles per hour.
Winds this strong will be able to bring down tents or other temporary structures, including holiday displays. The winds may also bring down trees or branches and cause power outages.
Motorists should also use extra caution while driving in gusty areas.
The strongest winds are expected Saturday evening. Winds will decrease late Saturday night and Sunday morning, but will still be breezy.
