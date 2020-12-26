A veteran bell ringer reflects on his reasons for volunteering

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This is Edward Gaines’ 11th year volunteering in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Gaines says bell ringing is his way of giving back to the non-profit that saved him.
“I’m an ex-alcoholic, ex-drug addict, ex-cocaine user and I found myself in the gutter in Harlem and the only way for me was through the Salvation Army,” said Gaines.
Maj. Jeff Martin, divisional commander of the Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Division, said Gaines is an example of “what the Salvation Army tries to do for men and women.”
Martin said it has been a challenging a year for the Salvation Army to raise funds during the holidays.
“Well, this year we’ve got much fewer kettle bells because of some of the restrictions by some businesses,” said Martin. “In the locations that we have, we’re down about 75% of those locations so that has impacted our ability to raise funds.”
But Gaines is determined to help spread the spirit of giving.
“Merry Christmas has got to be in you, that spirit has got to be in you,” said Gaines. “If it’s not, it’s no good.”
You can make a donation to the Salvation Army through their website.
