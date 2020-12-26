UH basketball conference openers against Cal Poly canceled over COVID-19 issues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior and Wahine basketball team’s Big West conference openers this Sunday and Monday have been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Cal Poly program.
The Mustangs found a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s program and an issue with a recent opponent to the women’s team forced the cancellation of the contests that was supposed to be the opening of league play for Hawaii — the men’s hosting Cal Poly at home while the Wahine began on the road.
UH will now have to wait until the new year to open up Big West play, their next scheduled series is against UC Riverside on January 8th and 9th — Wahine at the Stan and the Warriors on the road.
The Rainbow Warriors are currently 2-0 after two non conference victories over Hawaii Pacific and sister school UH-Hilo.
The Wahine are 1-1 on the season after a loss to Hawaii Pacific and a victory over UH-Hilo in non conference play.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.