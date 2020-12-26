Showery weather possible from dissipating front

An umbrella will come in handy for the smaller islands as moisture from a dissipating cold front rides in on breezy trade winds. Kauai and Oahu have gotten the bulk of the rainfall so far. Most of the showers will be for windward areas, but some of them will spread to leeward locales. Drier conditions will persist over Hawaii island, with windward slopes getting some isolated showers.
Looking ahead, drier conditions are expected to return Sunday and Monday. Trade winds will ease Sunday night and blow from the east-southeast by Monday, which will increase the chance of volcanic haze spreading over the state from the current eruption at Kilauea. Trade winds should return by New Year’s Eve on Thursday and become breezy on New Year’s Day.
On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted for all coastal waters due to the strong trade winds, which are also bringing in rough and choppy surf for east-facing shores. A northwest swell is declining, with a new swell bringing below-advisory level surf Sunday night into Monday. A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday and peak Tuesday night into Wednesday.
