Officials warn of potential case spike following the holidays

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to the CDC, The U.S. recently reached the highest 7-day moving average of cases, leaving questions on what Hawaii should expect after the holidays.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said Hawaii experienced a small bump after Thanksgiving, and that he expects to see something similar after Christmas.
“Before Thanksgiving, our weekly average was about 90 cases per day across the state,” Green said. “After the Thanksgiving holiday and the Black Friday sales, we saw the number clip up to about 110.”
He said that around that time, Halawa Correctional Facility saw its outbreak, but he put those numbers aside to asses holiday impact.
The U.S. saw a surge in cases after that Thanksgiving Holiday, but now the country as a whole is worse off than it was a month ago.
Green said Hawaii was relatively lucky, but if people did not take precautions on the holiday a case spike could be possible.
“We expect to see something like that or worse from Christmas if people have big gatherings,” Green said.
