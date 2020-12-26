120 new COVID-19 infections push total number of cases in Hawaii to 20,888

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 120 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 20,888.
The new cases include 83 on Oahu, 20 on Maui, four on the Big Island, two on Kauai and 10 residents diagnosed out-of-state. Over the last 14 days, there have 1,687 cases in Hawaii.
There were no new fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,533 total cases
- 1,244 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,859 total cases
- 85 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 875 total cases
- 70 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 142 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 351 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story may be updated.
