Moanalua High School’s winter concert goes virtual

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds will normally attend Moanalua High School’s winter concert, but this year it went virtual.
Over 120 students played their part in the winter concert.
“It’s one thing when you see the video separately,” said Elden Seta, the music director for Moanalua High School. He also was tasked with editing the hundreds of videos together to make a flawless concert.
“But once you put it together, there’s this incredible thing called harmony,” Seta said. “It’s like a community.”
Rhynne Lee is senior and Orchestra President. She said it was emotional watching everyone’s part come together, when they haven’t played as a whole in months.
“It gave me chills,” she said. “It’s so nice to hear everybody. I miss it and I really want to play with everybody again.”
Mari Shimabukuro is also a senior. She acts as the music department’s president.
“I think we can see COVID in two different ways we can see it as a lot of challenges,” she said. “But we can also see it as a lot of opportunities. This was an opportunity for us to really take ownership of the music.”
Watch Moanalua High School’s Symphony Orchestra Performance here.
Watch Moanalua High School’s Wind Ensemble Performance here.
