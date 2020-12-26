Forecast: Showers spreading from dissipating front

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An umbrella will come in handy for the smaller islands as moisture from a dissipating cold front rides in on breezy trade winds. Kauai and Oahu have gotten the bulk of the rainfall so far. Most of the showers will be for windward areas, but some of them will spread to leeward locales. Drier conditions will persist over Hawaii island, with windward slopes getting some isolated showers.