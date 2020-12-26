Blustery winds and showers should give way to fair weather Sunday

Showers and gusty winds are forecast to diminish overnight with a return to more typical fair trade wind weather on Sunday. The weather should remain fairly dry with isolated windward showers through Wednesday. The winds will shift around to the east-southeast by Monday, which could bring volcanic haze or “vog” from the latest eruption of Kilauea to the rest of the islands, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Trade winds should return by New Year’s Eve on Thursday and become breezy on New Year’s Day.