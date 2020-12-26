Blustery winds and showers should give way to fair weather Sunday

Showers and gusty winds are forecast to diminish overnight with a return to more typical fair trade wind weather on Sunday. The weather should remain fairly dry with isolated windward showers through Wednesday. The winds will shift around to the east-southeast by Monday, which could bring volcanic haze or “vog” from the latest eruption of Kilauea to the rest of the islands, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Trade winds should return by New Year’s Eve on Thursday and become breezy on New Year’s Day.
There are some weather alerts for the overnight hours, including a wind advisory for Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most areas of Maui and Hawaii island. The advisory should expire by Sunday morning. For mariners, there’s a gale warning posted for the Kaiwi, Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, along with a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters and a high surf advisory for east-facing shores.
Surf will be a little lower but still rough and choppy for east shores Sunday, while a new reinforcing swell will boost surf a bit for north and west shores. A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday and could peak Tuesday night or Wednesday near warning levels through the middle of the week.
