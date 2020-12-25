Police: Alcohol appears to be a factor in deadly crashes overnight on Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in Pukalani — one of two traffic fatalities overnight that appear to involve alcohol.
In the Maui crash, authorities said a motorcyclist was killed just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday while riding on Haleakala Highway.
Police believe 63-year-old Greg Hanks may have been drunk when he drove on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a sedan.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Oahu, alcohol also appears to have been involved in a fatal pedestrian crash in Waikiki.
Authorities said a man apparently under the influence of alcohol was killed when he was struck just before midnight. Investigators said the 27-year-old man was lying in the middle of the road on Kuhio Avenue.
The victim was initially hospitalized in critical condition.
