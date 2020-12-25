Hawaii reports 120 new COVID-19 infections, pushing statewide total to 20,769

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 120 new COVID-19 infections on Christmas Day, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 20,769.
The new cases include 95 on Oahu, 17 on Maui and eight on the Big Island.
Over the last 14 days, there have 1,773 cases in Hawaii.
There were no new fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,450 total cases
- 1,360 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,244 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,856 total cases
- 172 cases in the last 14 days
- 85 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 855 total cases
- 175 cases in the last 14 days
- 70 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 139 total cases
- 17 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 341 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
