Hawaii reports 120 new COVID-19 infections, pushing statewide total to 20,769

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | December 25, 2020 at 12:02 PM HST - Updated December 25 at 2:34 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 120 new COVID-19 infections on Christmas Day, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 20,769.

The new cases include 95 on Oahu, 17 on Maui and eight on the Big Island.

Over the last 14 days, there have 1,773 cases in Hawaii.

There were no new fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 17,450 total cases
  • 1,360 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,244 required hospitalization
  • 221 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,856 total cases
  • 172 cases in the last 14 days
  • 85 required hospitalization
  • 44 deaths

Maui

  • 855 total cases
  • 175 cases in the last 14 days
  • 70 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 139 total cases
  • 17 cases in the last 14 days
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 341 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story may be updated.

