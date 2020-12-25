Hawaii-born woman in London faces one hurdle after another trying to return to islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - London resident Alina McNally was born in Waipahu and has been living away from the islands for about 50 years.
After recently buying a home in Kailua, she’s been making plans to move back to Oahu from the United Kingdom since spring.
That’s where cases have hit record numbers have forced lockdowns and a variant of the virus is sweeping across the region.
“When people are getting sick, you sort of have that desire to be around your family,” said McNally.
But she has faced hurdle after hurdle leaving London.
Vaccine shipments worldwide have made transporting her pets more difficult. She’s cancelled multiple flights from various cities while searching for trusted testing partners to get to Hawaii. And on Friday, the US announced new COVID-19 testing requirements from the UK to the US starting Monday.
“Very frustrating, scary. Nerve-wracking,” said McNally.
“I was so close to throwing it in the bag for now and said maybe I should wait until summer. My daughter is supposed to start school on the 5th and I don’t even know if we are going to make it on time.”
Before their flight out of London, her 15-year-old daughter Alice tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating with mild symptoms.
“It took me by surprise. It took the rug out from underneath me,” said McNally.
“It’s Christmas Day and she’s eating her dinner in her room on the third floor and I’m downstairs. It’s a little bit of a sad Christmas not eating together,” she added.
Once given medical clearance, McNally and her daughter hope to fly out with the islands and family on their minds.
“That is definitely keeping me going absolutely. The vibe, the love and what a wonderful place it is,” said McNally.
