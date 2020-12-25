Green: State will publish calendar detailing vaccine distribution timeline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officials are still trying to lock down a vaccination plan.
Healthcare workers and first responders have been getting the shot as doses started to arrive in the state. And people living at long-term care facilities will begin to get their shots on Monday.
However, it’s unclear exactly who will get them next.
“It will depend a little bit on how much vaccine we get,” said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Green, who is also an emergency room doctor, said the state is anticipating about 150,000 doses per month but that could change.
“If everything goes fairly closely to plan, by the end of summer, the entire state will have had an opportunity to get vaccinated,” Green said.
Green said they plan to publish a calendar soon detailing the timeline for when everyone can get their shots.
A basic structure is outlined on the Department of Health’s website: Phase 1A is essential healthcare workers, Phase 1B is essential workers, and Phase 1C are residents 65 years and older and adults with high-risk medical conditions.
DOH officials say more than 9,000 vaccines have already been administered statewide.
During a Christmas Eve news conference, Director of Medicine for Emergency Services Dr. Jim Ireland said one patient reported a problem.
“We did have one person have what I would consider a mild to moderate allergic reaction,” Ireland said.
“She was in her 30s, she was treated on scene with some oral medications and responded well to those. It was mainly a rash and some hives. She went to an ER as a precaution, but she should be fine.”
Doctors say a case like that is rare and shouldn’t deter people from trusting the vaccine.
“The vaccine is the one thing that really allows you to crush the curve epidemiologically and to keep it crushed,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Jonathan Dworkin.
Green said they will be putting out announcements starting Monday.
He also suggests checking with your healthcare provider to see when you would be eligible to get vaccinated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.