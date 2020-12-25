Forecast: Trade winds to return for Christmas and passing windward showers; slower winds for the last week of 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - MERRY CHRISTMAS! Trade winds will strengthen into Saturday as high pressure passes north of the state.
Showery weather is expected for Kauai on Friday, and extending west for the island of Oahu and maybe windward Maui County Friday into Saturday, as a front eases over the northern islands and dissipate.
Trade wind will then trend down and turn southeast over the western islands early next week due to an approaching front. And that may lead to some vog coming our way Tuesday and Wednesday.
A large, long-period northwest swell will peak on Thursday, then slowly decline Thursday night through the weekend.
The next significant northwest swell appears to build on Tuesday, and may reach high surf warning levels along exposed north- and west-facing shores Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
An out-of-season, long-period south swell will continue to bring elevated surf to south-facing shores Thursday with a slow decline expected through Christmas Day.
No other significant south swells are expected through the middle of next week.
