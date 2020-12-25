Federal corruption probe targets city planning department employees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wide-ranging federal public corruption investigation is targeting staffers at the Department of Planning and Permitting, Hawaii News Now has learned.
The DPP said it has placed one staffers on paid leave after authorities identified the employee as a target. The DPP said it only found out about the probe after Hawaii News Now asked for comment earlier this month.
“Based on your email on Dec. 14, the Department of Planning and Permitting did make inquires, and discovered that at least one employee has been informed that (they are) the target of a criminal investigation,” a department spokesman said.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell had this to say about the investigation on Thursday:
“Our public information officer gave a statement yesterday. What he gave you is as much as I know. I know nothing further than that,” said Caldwell.
Sources say the criminal investigation centers on allegations that builders received preferential treatment in exchange for payments.
They said that at least two staffers are being investigated for allegedly receiving money from several builders.
There have long been suspicions about payoffs for permits at the city but prosecutions are extremely rare.
“It just shrieks unfairness,” said longtime investigative reporter and author Jim Dooley.
“You think somebody is cutting in line in front of you. This is unfair and it shouldn’t work this way.”
During the recent building boom, homeowners had to wait months to get a permit to renovate or add a room to their house due to a backlog of applications.
Cutting corners on an inspection or issuing permit without a proper review not only speeds up construction but it can cut costs for a developer.
The DPP said it’s conducting its own investigation. Dooley, the investigative reporter, thinks the department doesn’t have adequate oversight of its staff.
“I’d says it’s lacking. Something is definitely wrong if they have to find out from somebody outside that they have this kind of a problem,” he said.
