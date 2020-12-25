Christmas Eve in a pandemic; many are finding ways to spread joy instead of COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a Christmas Eve like no other.
With gatherings limited across the state, people are still looking for a little bit of joy this holiday – and some are getting creative.
“This year is a little less impersonal but still fun. The boys like to see Santa. Was a little hard to hear him through the plexiglass, but they were able to tell him what they wanted for tomorrow,” said Brady Piercy.
A socially distanced Christmas snapshot is one of the ways many families are documenting the final days of 2020.
“Uhm, a very poopy year,” said Robyn Furuya.
To close out the year, some malls were packed with last-minute holiday shoppers.
“Not as busy as past years but busy. So that’s good for the shops, the mom and pops especially,” said shopper Pam Berry.
“I feel like all the days leading up to Christmas it just got even more crazier,” said Larene Ujimori, an employee at The Refinery at Kahala Mall.
With coronavirus on the forefront of everyone’s minds this year, many places are getting creative with holiday traditions.
The Department of Health says two clusters totaling 50 cases have been linked to “places of worship” in the past 14 days.
It’s one of the reasons why The Cathedral of St. Andrew hosted Christmas lessons and carols in cars this Christmas Eve.
“What pulls people together, aside from the Bible story of course, is singing these carols together, singing these hymns. So we thought, how can we do that safely?” said Rev. Heather Patton-Graham.
Rev. Patton-Graham says although it was a different way of celebrating, it was still very special.
“Being able to gather safely like this particularly at Christmas is just a gift and we are just so grateful,” she said.
