Despite CDC advisory against travel, Hawaii sees Christmas bump in trans-Pacific visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the days leading up to Christmas, 15,000 trans-Pacific travelers a day are making their way to Hawaii, according to Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.
According to Green, about 10% of those travelers are required to quarantine once they arrive.
“Most people, 89%, have been successfully screened and exempted through the Safe travels program,” Green said, “The other individuals will have to quarantine.”
Green said that many of the 12,000 individuals currently quarantining on the islands are residents choosing to, rather than getting the test.
“It’s meant to be a buffer against COVID coming in,” Green said.
“And though it causes some frustration for a small number of people, It’s also like a forcefield. A safety net against having a big surge of COVID from the mainland.”
The Hawaii Tourism Authority considers the rule manageable. The CEO said it causes nuisance for those traveling from hotspots on the mainland, but it keeps residents safe.
“It’s not perfect, it’s not foolproof,” said John De Fries, the president and CEO of HTA. “But it’s turning out to be effective in managing the risk between reopening the the economy, and having the economy completely shut down.”
Besides the requirement to have test results before travel, De Fries said high coronavirus numbers in California, the quarantine requirement in Japan, and even the promise of vaccines have a dampening effect on tourism in Hawaii.
“It stands to reason that many people are going to say it will be safer travel when I’m vaccinated and when it’s available to me in four to five months,” De Fries said.
“They might say I would just wait five months before I go to Hawaii.”
HTA said they expect travel to slow down after the holidays and that businesses may have to expect a lull.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.