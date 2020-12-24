Palama Settlement, helping communities for over 120 years, receives $50K gift

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Palama Settlement is a private, nonprofit community-based social service agency that serves the Kalihi and Palama neighborhoods.
It’s been helping communities since 1896.
Conrad Loui is Palama Settlement’s Executive Director. He joined us for Sunrise this morning to tell us about the job they do in the community and how tough it has been as they do the best they can despite COVID conditions.
Conrad didn’t expect what would come next.
The Angus Mitchell Foundation gave Palama Settlement a check for $50,000.
Loui said he was “surprised” and was “appreciative” of the funds given to his organization for making a difference in the community; from Keiki to Kupuna in the way of educational, recreational, athletic, cultural, social, health and community building programs.
Angus Mitchell is co-owner of the John Paul Mitchell Systems hair products business, and travels extensively as a spokesperson and educator for the company. Angus grew up on Oahu, attended Mid-Pacific Institute, and Hawaii has always remained a part of who he is.
In 2007, Angus donated an historic coastal property near Kona, valued at $6.5 million, to the Hawaii Nature Conservancy, to help preserve Hawaiian lands and culture; and through his Foundation, supports annually.
He has supported Pancreatic cancer research and other philanthropic causes. Most recently, Angus has donated money and use of his Paul Mitchell Estate in Lanikai to the Marine Corps Recon Foundation in support of Gold Star Families who lost loved ones in service to our country, now in its third year.
Angus also just turned the big 5-0 in October.
