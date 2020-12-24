Mass COVID-19 vaccination effort ramps up on Neighbor Islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 33,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been received in the state, and now Neighbor Islands are pushing out their first vaccinations.
According to the Department of Health, Oahu received most of the vaccines, with over 21,000 doses delivered. Hawaii has nearly 5,000, Kauai County has nearly 4,000 and Maui County received just under 3,000 doses.
The Hilo Medical Center and Kona Community Hospital on the Big Island started up their vaccination clinics Wednesday.
“We received a couple of trays of the Pfizer vaccine which is more than enough for our employees,” said Dan Brinkman, the East Hawaii Regional CEO for the Hilo Medical Center.
“And we also plan to start opening it up to some of our health care providers in the community.”
Kona Community Hospital said they’re focusing on those most at-risk of exposure.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Lisa Downing, the director of infections prevention at Kona Community Hospital. “We’ve all been working very hard to keep people safe for the last year. It’s momentous.”
Maui Memorial Medical Center also started up their vaccination clinics on Wednesday.
“It’s like kids on Christmas,” said Dr. Michael Shea, Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Chief Medical Director and ICU Physician. “People are excited to get the opportunity after all these months of going through this pandemic to finally have a vaccine available.”
Kauai is also new to the vaccination process.
“For the last few days, we’ve started vaccinating the employees here at Wilcox Medical Center with the Pfizer vaccine,” said Bob Wotring, a general pediatrician at the Kauai Medical Clinic.
“We’ve really been anticipating this for a long time. We think this is one of the big tools we’re going to get this disease under control, so we can kind of get back to normal again.”
Molokai General Hospital received 70 doses, and most of them were expected to be given out today. Lanai is expected to receive vaccines next week.
According to the DOH, the state anticipates thousands of doses of vaccine to be delivered to all counties in the coming week.
