Hawaii reports 129 new COVID-19 infections, pushing statewide total to 20,650
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | December 24, 2020 at 12:04 PM HST - Updated December 24 at 12:04 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 129 new COVID-19 infections on Christmas Eve, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 20,650.

Over the last 14 days, there have 1,733 cases in Hawaii.

There were no new fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.

Of the 129 new cases:

  • 79 were on Oahu
  • 33 were on Maui
  • 13 were on the Big Island
  • one was on Kauai
  • and three were residents diagnosed out-of-state

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 17,356 total cases
  • 1,360 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,244 required hospitalization
  • 221 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,848 total cases
  • 172 cases in the last 14 days
  • 85 required hospitalization
  • 44 deaths

Maui

  • 838 total cases
  • 175 cases in the last 14 days
  • 70 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 139 total cases
  • 17 cases in the last 14 days
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 341 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story may be updated.

