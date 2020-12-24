Hawaii reports 129 new COVID-19 infections, pushing statewide total to 20,650

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 129 new COVID-19 infections on Christmas Eve, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 20,650.
Over the last 14 days, there have 1,733 cases in Hawaii.
There were no new fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.
Of the 129 new cases:
- 79 were on Oahu
- 33 were on Maui
- 13 were on the Big Island
- one was on Kauai
- and three were residents diagnosed out-of-state
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,356 total cases
- 1,360 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,244 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,848 total cases
- 172 cases in the last 14 days
- 85 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 838 total cases
- 175 cases in the last 14 days
- 70 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 139 total cases
- 17 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 341 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.