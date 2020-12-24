Forecast: Trade winds to return for Christmas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return today and strengthen on Friday and Saturday as high pressure passes north of the state.
The strong trades are not expected to occur until Friday afternoon on Kauai, on to Oahu Friday night, then Maui County on Saturday, finally the Big Island Saturday night.
Showery weather is expected for Kauai on Friday, and for the island of Oahu and maybe windward Maui County on Saturday, as a front eases over the northern islands and dissipate.
Trade wind will then trend down and turn southeast over the western islands early next week due to an approaching front.
A large, long-period northwest swell will peak on Thursday, then slowly decline Thursday night through the weekend.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands exposed to this swell through 6 p.m. Thursday, and this will likely need to be extended through Thursday night and possibly through Christmas Day.
The next significant northwest swell appears to build on Tuesday, and may reach high surf warning levels along exposed north- and west-facing shores Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
An out-of-season, long-period south swell will continue to bring elevated surf to south-facing shores Thursday with a slow decline expected through Christmas Day.
No other significant south swells are expected through the middle of next week.
