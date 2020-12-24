Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers due for Christmas

A large long period northwest swell will peak on Thursday, then slowly decline Thursday night through the weekend. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands exposed to this swell through 6 PM Thursday, and this will likely need to be extended through Thursday night and possibly through Christmas Day. The next significant northwest swell appears to build on Tuesday, and may reach High Surf Warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores Tuesday night through Wednesday night. An out-of-season long period south swell will continue to bring elevated surf to south facing shores today with a slow decline expected through Christmas Day. No other significant south swells are expected through the middle of next week.