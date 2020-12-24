Episode 1: Holiday Celebration Do’s and Don’ts with Dr. Kathleen Kozak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HI Now) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Holiday Celebration Do’s and Don’ts” with Dr. Kathleen Kozak. As UHA’s Medical Director and a member of their Physician Advisory Council, Dr. Kozak works closely with UHA providers and in-house registered nurse care specialists to ensure members have access to quality health care services.
Dr. Kozak address the biggest concerns that the medical community has with the upcoming holiday season, and offers suggestions on COVID-19 versions of traditional holiday celebrations.
