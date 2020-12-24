Christmas convoy spreading much-needed holiday cheer in Kaneohe cut short by complaints

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Christmas convoy that rolled through Kaneohe on Wednesday night passing out presents to children and spreading much-needed holiday cheer was cut short by police.
Close to 100 vehicles, golf carts and electric bikes hit the road shortly after 7 p.m, making their way through neighborhoods in Windward Oahu.
The procession started at Heeia Boat Harbor and was supposed to wrap up at Pua Inia Street.
A sixth grader named Jerzie Kepa rode in the convoy waving to families who came out of their homes to watch. “They were smiling. They were jumping. They were just so happy to see us,” she said.
When HNN showed up to interview the man who made the event happen, he was dressed like Santa Claus. It was apparent Kainoa Silva is determined to bring joy to those who might not be feeling so festive this year.
“This was our first time doing the Christmas convoy,” said Silva.
“We didn’t have the parade because of COVID, so I figured we could take it to the neighborhoods.”
The event was close to a month in the making. Prior to the convoy, organizers said they went through all the proper channels to make sure they were following the law.
“We first notified the state. We tried to get permits,” said Silva. “They just told us we got to notify HPD. We did. I gave them maps. I gave the what area we were going to be in — in certain times.”
He even handed out fliers to participants with rules reminding them to obey traffic laws and to socially distance. But about an hour into their route Silva got a call from police telling him to shut it down.
“They said they were getting a lot of complaints,” he said.
“But people there said they loved it. It was better than the regular parade.”
HNN asked HPD how many people had called. A spokesperson didn’t give us an exact number, only saying their had been numerous complaints about noise and traffic.
Stephanie Kalaukoa had to break the news to people at the end of the route that the convoy was canceled.
“They were really disappointed and sad. Very, very disappointed,” she said.
Silva says he felt the same way especially since so many other convoys — most with political messages — have been allowed to proceed.
“Maybe they don’t want to do it for the community. Or they just want to do it for the politicians,” he said.
Watching the videos on Christmas Eve, he said it’s obvious joy far outweighed any negative.
Silva said, laughing, “I think 99.9 (percent of people enjoyed it.) Except for that one Grinch.”
