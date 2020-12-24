Casting directors in Hawaii seek actress for upcoming Disney film

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Casting directors in Hawaii are looking for an actress to star in an upcoming Disney film.
Katie Doyle Casting is seeking a Hawaii resident for the role, though no previous acting experience is required.
The character’s name is Lola, a Filipino or Filipino-American woman between 50 and 90 years old. The actress must be fluent in English.
The person must be able to work in the U.S. and be willing to fly to Atlanta for a few days in February 2021.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.